MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in almost two months

The rand weakened the most in almost two months on Monday as fears of the US economy falling into a recession spooked global markets.
The local currency touched an intraday worst of R18.6846/$, which was the weakest level in almost two months, after having traded towards R18/$ just last week.
“The rand has pulled back on investor concerns that Friday’s weak US labour market data risked the soft landing for the US economy that has been factored into market expectations,” said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.
“Risk aversion rose markedly, causing weakness in equities markets, emerging-market currencies and emerging-market portfolio assets. Concerns about the possibility of a recession have risen again in some quarters, with risk-off permeating markets and the rand weakening.”
At the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled the potential for an interest rate cut at the September meeting but only if the data pointed to a weakening labour market.
“Markets are viewing the hawkishness of the FOMC and the US monetary policy authority’s slow transition to indicating the possibility of a cut with concern. A quicker US rate cut cycle is deemed to be needed, given labour market weakness,” said Bishop.
“The rand remains a highly volatile currency, subject to significant fluctuations on changes in global financial market risk sentiment, with further weakness a risk.”
At 7.18pm, the rand had weakened 1.24% to R18.5124/$, 1.67% to R20.2820/€ and 1.15% to R23.6525/£. The euro was 0.44% firmer at $1.0957.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, almost 100% of bets are on the central bank cutting interest rates by 50 basis points at the September FOMC meeting.
The JSE lost 1.19% to 79,577 points and the top 40 shed 1.16%. Precious metals fell 2.18%, banks 1.67%, financials 1.56%, resources 1.56%, retailers 1.42%, industrial metals 1.05%, food producers 1% and industrials 0.8%.
At 7.20pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 2.18% weaker at 38,872 points and the S&P 500 was down 2.34%. In Europe, the FTSE fell 2.04%, France’s CAC 40 1.42% and Germany’s DAX 1.82%.
In the commodity market, gold lost 1.58% to $2,403.42/oz, while platinum fell 4.99% to $907.92/oz. Brent crude was 1.47% weaker at $76.24 a barrel.
