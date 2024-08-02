Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

02 August 2024 - 16:02
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE slips as recession fears surface
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as investors mull Fed ...
Markets
3.
Gold eyes weekly gain as focus falls on US jobs ...
Markets
4.
JSE and rand gain before US Fed policy ...
Markets
5.
Oil on track for weekly decline amid demand ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.