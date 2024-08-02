MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two months
The rand held steady for most of the day, reaching an intraday best of R18.1039/$
02 August 2024 - 18:28
The JSE extended the previous session’s losses on Friday, falling the most in two months as fears of a potential recession in the US and geopolitical tension weighed on sentiment.
New economic data reignited concerns about a potential recession and the possibility that the US Federal Reserve may have left it too long to cut rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.