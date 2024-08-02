Gold eyes weekly gain as focus falls on US jobs data

Large emerging countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico and SA don’t appear in the top 15 gold-owning nations. Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain, steered by safe-haven demand and the prospect of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while market participants awaited US payrolls data.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,455.36/oz by 4.05am GMT, just $28 shy of the record peak of $2,483.60 scaled in July. Prices have climbed about 3% for the week. US gold futures climbed 0.8% to $2,499.50.
Investors will monitor the US payrolls report due at 12.30pm GMT for further cues on the monetary policy path.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that interest rates could be cut as soon as September if the US economy followed its expected path.
Trader bets for a 50 basis point (bp) rate cut in September jumped to 29.5% from 11.8% earlier this week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
“Gold prices can breach the $2,500 mark if we see further flare-up in geopolitical tensions and a weaker jobs report raises bets for a 50bp cut in September,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.
“If prices breach the $2,520 level, then the next technical target is $2,570.”
Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic risks and lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the asset.
The rush for safe assets aided some net flows into gold amid the broader risk-off environment, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
Asian shares and US treasury yields slid after weaker-than-expected US factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook.
The head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza in July, the Israeli military said on Thursday, a day after the group’s political leader was assassinated in Tehran.
Spot silver added 0.7% to $28.76 and platinum rose 0.6% at $964.92. Both the metals were headed for weekly gains. Palladium edged 0.1% lower to $904.39.
Gold eyes weekly gain as focus falls on US jobs data
Metal firmer amid safe-haven demand and the prospect of a September rate cut
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Friday and were poised for a weekly gain, steered by safe-haven demand and the prospect of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while market participants awaited US payrolls data.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,455.36/oz by 4.05am GMT, just $28 shy of the record peak of $2,483.60 scaled in July. Prices have climbed about 3% for the week. US gold futures climbed 0.8% to $2,499.50.
Investors will monitor the US payrolls report due at 12.30pm GMT for further cues on the monetary policy path.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that interest rates could be cut as soon as September if the US economy followed its expected path.
Trader bets for a 50 basis point (bp) rate cut in September jumped to 29.5% from 11.8% earlier this week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
“Gold prices can breach the $2,500 mark if we see further flare-up in geopolitical tensions and a weaker jobs report raises bets for a 50bp cut in September,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.
“If prices breach the $2,520 level, then the next technical target is $2,570.”
Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic risks and lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the asset.
The rush for safe assets aided some net flows into gold amid the broader risk-off environment, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
Asian shares and US treasury yields slid after weaker-than-expected US factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook.
The head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza in July, the Israeli military said on Thursday, a day after the group’s political leader was assassinated in Tehran.
Spot silver added 0.7% to $28.76 and platinum rose 0.6% at $964.92. Both the metals were headed for weekly gains. Palladium edged 0.1% lower to $904.39.
Reuters
Oil on track for weekly decline amid demand worries
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as investors mull Fed update
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.