Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital

01 August 2024 - 19:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE and rand gain before US Fed policy ...
Markets
2.
JSE and rand weaker as markets mull Fed’s comments
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with attention ...
Markets
4.
Gold climbs to two-week high on hope for ...
Markets
5.
Oil firmer on risk of Middle East conflict ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.