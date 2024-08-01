Business Day TV spoke to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Nicolás Maduro is merely the inheritor of a poisoned chalice left by Hugo Chávez
The Council for Medical Schemes says raising contributions by more than the inflation rate will be unaffordable for cash-strapped consumers
Zuma is not a person who gives up easily, his political ally Tony Yengeni says
MTN reported strong first-half results despite the cedi continuing to worsen, with a year-to-date fall of 22.8% against the dollar
Stronger rand, lower inflation and lower rates are among factors contributing to optimistic view
Steps to bolster sector include allowing it to consolidate so that large firms can merge, share production runs and buy smaller ones
Britain’s Serious Fraud Office charges Alex Beard over alleged corrupt payments to officials in Nigeria and Cameroon more than a decade ago
World No 1 loses 6-2 7-5 in Olympic women’s singles
The car offers a choice between an open and closed driving experience, while maintaining the agility of the Coupé, the company says
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.