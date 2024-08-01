Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities

01 August 2024 - 15:28
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE and rand gain before US Fed policy ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with attention ...
Markets
3.
Gold climbs to two-week high on hope for ...
Markets
4.
Oil firmer on risk of Middle East conflict ...
Markets
5.
Oil rebounds after death of Hamas leader Ismail ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.