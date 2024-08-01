MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as investors mull Fed update
Jerome Powell signals bank could cut rates at its next meeting ‘if the data continues supporting the narrative that inflation is easing’
01 August 2024 - 18:22
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve policy update.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) on Wednesday evening kept interest rates unchanged as expected, with Fed chair Jerome Powell signalling that the central bank could cut rates at its next meeting “if the data continues supporting the narrative that inflation is easing”. ..
