MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with attention on Fed
US central bank is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate steady
31 July 2024 - 19:39
The rand extended gains for the second session on Wednesday, while the JSE rose the most in more than a month — lifted higher by metals, with focus on the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy statement.
The Fed is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate steady when it concludes its two-day federal open market committee meeting in the evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.