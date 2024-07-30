Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

30 July 2024 - 15:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE inches down before key events
Markets
2.
Worry about Chinese demand weighs on oil
Markets
3.
Commodities in line of fire as markets await ...
Markets
4.
Gold unchanged ahead of Fed meeting
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.