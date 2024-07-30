Business Day TV speaks to Krish Gopaul, World Gold Council senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa
Zuma loves to sing ‘Umshini wami’ but the weapon was developed by Europeans during the scramble for Africa
The agreement would provide a framework for discussions on trade matters
Opposition party moves to form unions
Before being unbundled in April, WeBuyCars was weighed down by the poor performance of its holding company Transaction Capital
The Reserve Bank's governor says SA’s greylisting by the FATF continues to pose a risk to the economic outlook
The overhaul of SA’s rail system could spark an economy-wide turnaround
US would like to see matters ‘resolved by diplomacy’
After three consecutive defeats the Sharks brought a team with seven debutants, including three Junior Boks, to Ellis Park for their clash with the Lions last Saturday.
A photographic exhibition by the Market Photo Workshop and its partners highlights nuanced and dynamic perspectives of Africa’s urban and public spaces as a way to develop placemaking across the ...
Business Day TV spoke to Krish Gopaul, the World Gold Council’s senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa about global demand trends for bullion in the second quarter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Global gold demand trends
Business Day TV speaks to Krish Gopaul, World Gold Council senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa
Business Day TV spoke to Krish Gopaul, the World Gold Council’s senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa about global demand trends for bullion in the second quarter.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.