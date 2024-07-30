JSE warily firmer as focus falls on Fed
Markets are cautious ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting and as geopolitical tension escalates
30 July 2024 - 12:28
The JSE was marginally firmer on Tuesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting while keeping a watchful eye on the geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The Federal open committee meeting (FOMC) will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday; Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver the policy statement after. ..
