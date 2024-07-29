Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys, takes a look at the charts and gives us insight into which stocks should be on our radar this week.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Anglo American, Kumba Iron Ore and more
