A man walks past a store of luxury brand Burberry at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Global luxury stocks are under pressure as China, the world’s second-largest economy, takes strain. This has resulted in slower consumer spend. Business Day TV discussed this with Peter Little, fund manager at Anchor Capital.
WATCH: China’s economy weighs on global luxury market
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Little, a fund manager at Anchor Capital
