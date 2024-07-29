MARKET WRAP: JSE inches down before key events
Investors await a week filled with monetary policy updates from big central banks, including the Fed
29 July 2024 - 19:13
The JSE closed slightly weaker amid mixed global peers on Monday as investors looked ahead to a week filled with monetary policy updates from major central banks, including the Federal Reserve.
The Fed’s federal open market committee (FOMC) will release a new policy statement when it concludes the two-day policy meeting on Wednesday...
