Gold rises amid hope of US imminent rate cuts

Bengaluru — Prices of safe-haven gold climbed on Monday on heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East and amid the expectation of a US rate cut in September, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later this week.
Spot gold rose 0.4% at $2,394.88/oz by 4.19am GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.5% to $2,393.20.
“Prices will hold a range ahead of the Fed meet and chair Jerome Powell’s comments. If we get a clearly dovish stance and softer jobs data, prices could head towards $2,450,” said Kelvin Wong, Oanda senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.
The US central bank’s Federal open market committee meets on July 30-31 and is expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%. However, softer US jobs data in June, cooling inflation and comments from top Fed officials have prompted the rate futures market to fully price in a 25 basis-point cut in September.
The ADP national employment report and nonfarm payrolls report are the main data points due this week.
Gold, historically reputed for its stability as a favoured hedge against geopolitical and economic risks, thrives in a low-interest rate environment.
Israel’s security cabinet authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to decide on the “manner and timing” of a response to a rocket strike in the Golan Heights that killed 12 teenagers and children, and which Israel and the US blamed on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Bullion should see further safe-haven demand if things get more heated up in the Middle East, Wong added.
Elsewhere, top consumer China’s gold consumption in the first half of 2024 fell by 5.61% from the same year-ago period, data from the Gold Association showed, as high prices curbed purchases of gold jewellery.
Spot silver gained 0.7% at $28.08.oz, platinum rose 1% to $944.70 and palladium was up 1% at $909.13.
