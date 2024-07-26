Oil rises slightly but still on track for another weekly decline

New York — Oil prices rose slightly on Friday but remained on track for a third consecutive week of decline due to weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and the expectation of a ceasefire deal for the Gaza war and related violence in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures for September rose 12c, or 0.2%, to $82.49 a barrel by 12.14am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 13c, also 0.2%, to $78.41 a barrel.
The gains on Friday and Thursday, which were mainly due to data showing the US economy had grown at a faster-than-expected rate during the second quarter, were dwarfed by the broader declines in the recent weeks.
The benchmarks have fallen about 5% in the past three weeks. Brent is trading marginally lower this week, while WTI is down more than 2%.
Chinese data this week showed China’s apparent oil demand fell 8.1% to 13.66-million barrels a day in June, prompting concerns about consumption, analysts at ANZ Research.
“The weakness is likely driven by [petrol] and diesel, as rising new energy and autonomous driving vehicles become more popular,” ANZ said.
Also dragging prices were brighter hopes of an end to the war in Gaza.
US vice-president Kamala Harris pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to help reach a ceasefire deal that would ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians, striking a tougher tone than President Joe Biden.
A ceasefire has been the subject of negotiations for months. US officials believe the parties are closer than ever before to an agreement for a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release by Hamas of women, sick, elderly and wounded hostages.
Reuters
