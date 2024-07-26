MARKET WRAP: Key US inflation data lifts sentiment
The JSE all share gained 0.55% to 81,120 points — with major global indices mostly firmer — while the top 40 added 0.48%
26 July 2024 - 18:20
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Friday, as an expected outcome in a key US inflation report helped calm investors nerves and settle the markets after a volatile week marked by a significant rotation out of tech-heavy stocks.
The June personal consumer expenditure (PCE) price index — an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve follows closely, was in line with expectations, showing US inflation is indeed staying on a cooling trend, supporting increased bets for a September interest rate cut...
