Benglauru — Gold was on track for a weekly loss, even as prices firmed on Friday ahead of a key US inflation reading that could offer more cues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,374.14/oz by 2.35am GMT, but was down 1% for the week. US gold futures climbed 0.7% to $2,371.00.
“Currently, the precious metal is seeing a cool-off period before prices potentially start marching higher in the last quarter of this year,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.
“With near-term support at $2,280, we believe gold can hit $2,680 by the end of this year when we start seeing rate cuts,” she said, adding that the US presidential election and US-China trade tension were key triggers that could lead to a significant rebound in prices.
Market focus on Friday will be on the June US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data — the Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation. The PCE data is due at 12.30pm GMT.
Data on Thursday showed that the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but inflation pressures subsided, leaving intact expectations of a September rate cut.
Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low-interest-rate environment.
Top consumer China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong slumped 18% in June from the previous month, data showed, as the recent surge in gold prices weighed on jewellery demand.
On the geopolitical front, US vice-president Kamala Harris pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, striking a tougher tone than President Joe Biden.
Spot silver steadied at $27.95/oz and platinum gained 0.9% to $941.25. Both metals were on track for their third consecutive weekly fall.
Gold edges higher, but eyes weekly loss
Metal set for third week of declines as traders await PCE data that could offer clues on Fed’s rate cut plans
Palladium rose 0.9% to $914.68.
