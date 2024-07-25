Markets

Profit-taking saps gold’s strength

Metal slips as investors book profits ahead of US economic data that may provide clues on Fed’s rate cut plans

25 July 2024 - 07:47
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, as investors booked profits ahead of US economic data that could offer more cues on when the central bank will cut interest rates this year and by how much.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,377.29/oz by 2.17am GMT. US gold futures dropped 1.6% to $2,376.70.

“When you look from a fundamental perspective, there are no factors pressuring gold. So, it looks like we are seeing some profit-taking and from a technical perspective, prices could move lower,” said Kelvin Wong, Oanda senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific.

Markets are awaiting the US GDP reading due at 12.30pm GMT and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data — the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation — on Friday to calibrate their expectations of when rates might be cut.

Traders are expecting that the Federal Reserve will deliver a long-awaited rate cut in September. Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low-interest-rate environment.

If PCE data showed that inflation was slowing and the Fed could cut rates in September, then we would see a resurgence in gold prices, Wong said.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that gold prices are poised for a fresh run to record highs in coming months while platinum and palladium will stay below $1,000/oz in 2024.

“A continuation of election-related uncertainty and rising geopolitical threats will add more volatility and likely impact broader macro variables,” the World Gold Council said.

“This, in turn, could drive investors to evaluate how they might mitigate risk in their own portfolios and draw them towards a safe-haven asset like gold.”

Among other metals, spot silver fell 2.8% to $28.18/oz, platinum eased 0.8% to $940.40 and palladium slipped 1.5% to $918.63. 

Reuters

Oil falls as traders fret about weak demand in China

Worry about demand and possible ceasefire deal in the Middle East overwhelms gains made in the previous session
46 minutes ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, while tech stocks weigh on markets

Local currency could consolidate around the R18.30/$ level, says strategist
13 hours ago
