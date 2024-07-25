MARKETS WRAP: JSE muted after selling frenzy in tech giants
‘Magnificent Seven’ shed close to $760bn in combined market value in a single day
25 July 2024 - 19:17
The JSE closed slightly firmer on Thursday, as global markets attempted a rebound after an intense rotation out of mega technology stocks dragged markets lower.
The mega-cap stocks in the US — Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet and Meta — shed close to $760bn of their combined market value in a single day in the previous session. This comes after disappointing earnings from Alphabet and Tesla reinforced worries about stretched valuations and artificial intelligence (AI) hype, putting pressure on the “Magnificent Seven” stocks...
