JSE falters with focus on Fed’s inflation data

The US’s Nasdaq lost almost 4% in the previous session, the worst one-day fall since 2022

25 July 2024 - 12:08
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with global markets tracking a weaker US close after disappointing corporate earnings reports by major tech companies sparked a sell-off. 

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost almost 4% in the previous session — the worst one-day fall since 2022 — as lacklustre Alphabet and Tesla earnings undermined investor confidence in the already lofty valuations of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, reported Bloomberg...

