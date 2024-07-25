JSE falters with focus on Fed’s inflation data
The US’s Nasdaq lost almost 4% in the previous session, the worst one-day fall since 2022
25 July 2024 - 12:08
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with global markets tracking a weaker US close after disappointing corporate earnings reports by major tech companies sparked a sell-off.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost almost 4% in the previous session — the worst one-day fall since 2022 — as lacklustre Alphabet and Tesla earnings undermined investor confidence in the already lofty valuations of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, reported Bloomberg...
