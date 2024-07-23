Markets are expecting a first rate cut in September that could further weaken the local currency
Climate change requires an ‘all of society, all of economy’ approach
Call for a portfolio committee for the presidency
The US would become much more protectionist and isolationist, Daniel Silke warns
Vukile is 28.7% owner of Lar España through its subsidiary Castellana Properties
Three sets of inflation data before MPC meeting are expected to show a deceleration in price rises
CBAM will hurt SA and some businesses will go bust before they have had a chance to transition
Kimberly Cheatle resigns after the agency came under harsh scrutiny for its failure to stop the attack on the former president
Archery is embedded in Wian Roux’s genes, with both his parents, Patrick and Gerda, having won world championship medals in Turkey in 2013
The Cruise Origin, which had no human controls, shut down as the carmaker focuses on next-generation Chevrolet Bolt
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Gold inches higher as traders await US data
Oil hardly changed as expected surplus weighs on market
MARKET WRAP: Rand inches down on expected rate cuts
Asian shares steady as chip stocks rebound
Gold inches higher as traders await US data
Oil hardly changed as expected surplus weighs on market
