Gold prices firmed on Monday as the dollar eased following US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, with investors turning to bullion as a hedge against an uncertain political and market outlook.
Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,405.40/oz, as of 5.10am GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,407.20.
The prospect of rate cuts and political uncertainty in the US are supporting gold prices, and conditions are in place for gold to see another record high before the end of 2024, said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Making bullion more attractive to buyers holding other currencies, the dollar eased in the initial reaction to US President Joe Biden abandoning his re-election bid, clearing the way for another Democrat to challenge Donald Trump.
When accepting the Republican nomination on Thursday, Trump reiterated his promise to cut corporate taxes and interest rates. Analysts also expect a Trump presidency would make for tougher trade relations, which could result in inflationary tariffs.
“I think there is an almost unstoppable process of decoupling between the US and China, it will only become more severe or accelerate if it is a Trump presidency. Gold will certainly benefit from greater geopolitical tensions,” Rodda said.
Prices scaled an a record high of $2,483.60 last week on increased chances of US interest rate cuts in 2024, with markets pricing in a 97% chance of a cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
On the data front, the main focus this week will be on Friday’s US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) figure and other data including July S&P Global flash PMIs, advance second-quarter GDP, and weekly jobless claims.
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.5% to $29.11/oze, platinum slipped 0.3% to $959.99, while palladium rose 1.1% to $916.18.
Gold firms as Joe Biden’s withdrawal leaves markets worried
The prospect of rate cuts and political uncertainty in the US are supporting gold prices
Reuters
