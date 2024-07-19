Rand and JSE weaken due in part to US-China tension
The US has blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and the equipment to make them, citing security concerns
19 July 2024 - 12:03
The rand was weaker on Friday morning, while the JSE tracked weaker US markets overnight owing to US-China tension risks and interest rate cut prospects, which weighed on major tech companies.
Emerging market currencies are also weaker...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.