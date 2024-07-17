Bond rally since election gives fiscus a breather
Reappointment of Godongwana and stability in the Treasury help yields strengthen by a percentage point
17 July 2024 - 05:00
A 100 basis point (bps) rally in SA bonds since the market-friendly outcome of May’s election is a boon for the fiscus, battling with high interest payments from the government’s multi-trillion-rand debt pile.
The National Treasury in the February budget speech said debt service costs would absorb more than 20% of revenue, essentially meaning that spending on debt servicing is greater than the respective budgets of social protection, health, or peace and security...
