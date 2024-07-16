Rand improves after slipping in previous session
A risk-off mood was largely driven by offshore investors who dumped riskier assets in favour of safe havens
16 July 2024 - 11:19
The rand was marginally firmer on Tuesday, attempting to regain ground after the previous session’s losses, as investors assessed geopolitical developments in the US.
The local currency fell as much as 1.6% in the previous session amid a risk-off mood that was largely driven by offshore investors who dumped riskier assets in favour of safe havens. The risk-off sentiment comes after the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump over the weekend, with bets increasing that Trump will win the November election...
