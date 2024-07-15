Markets

Rand weaker as investors assess US political developments

Local currency slips after attempted assassination of Donald Trump raises bets he could win US November elections

15 July 2024 - 11:30
by Lindiwe Tsobo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was on track to break a three-day winning streak on Monday as former president Donald Trump assassination attempt raised bets that he might win the November elections.

Trump was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the attempted assassination leaving one attendee and the gunman dead, and two more attendees critical but stable.

Traders were monitoring the latest developments with the attempted assassination and its potential to lead to more political strife in the US, reported Bloomberg.

This [the attempted assassination] resulted in the dollar rallying across the board, reinforcing the notion that Trump’s chances of winning the election have now increased,” said RMB head of forex execution Matete Thulare.

EXPLAINER: What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter

State voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican
World
1 day ago

At 10.36am, the rand had strengthened 0.62% to R18.0519/$, 0.34% to R19.6859/€ and 0.47% to R23.4428/£. The euro was little changed at $1.0906.

Locally, investors are looking to the SA Reserve Bank monetary policy committee (MPC) this week, with the interest rate decision expected on Thursday.

The consensus forecast is that the MPC is likely to keep the repo rate steady at 8.25%.

At 10.40am, the JSE all share had lost 0.31% to 81,430.13 points and the top 40 0.43%. Food producers had added 0.88%, SA listed property 0.83%, banks 0.21% and financials 0.19%. Resources had lost 0.94%, precious metals 0.86% and industrial metals 0.74%. 

At the same time in Europe, the FTSE 100 was little changed, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.34% and Germany’s DAX 0.14%.

Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite was unchanged, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.55% and Japan’s Nikkei 2.45%.

In the commodities market, gold was unchanged at $2,410.74/oz, while platinum lost 0.16% to $997.20/oz. Brent crude was 0.28% firmer at $85.19 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

US treasuries slip and dollar gains after Trump attack

Investors tend to react to the prospect of a Donald Trump win by pushing treasury yields higher
Markets
6 hours ago

Political uncertainty in US and Middle East support oil

The uncertainty is offsetting downward pressure from a stronger dollar and weak demand in China
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Markets bet on Trump election win after shooting
Markets
2.
US treasuries slip and dollar gains after Trump ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eyes record high, rand steady
Markets
4.
Rand weaker as investors assess US political ...
Markets
5.
Gold hardly changed as traders await rate path ...
Markets

Related Articles

Markets bet on Trump election win after shooting

Markets

Gold hardly changed as traders await rate path clues

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.