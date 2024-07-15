MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as investors assess attempt to kill Trump
Inflows for the dollar after failed assassination lifts the probability of a win for Trump in November
The rand fell the most in three months on Monday, weakening along with other emerging-market currencies as investors assessed the implications of the assassination attempt on US former president Donald Trump.
Trump was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. While the situation may escalate political tensions in the US, some market participants speculate (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2024-07-14-markets-bet-on-trump-election-win-after-shooting/) that it could benefit Trump and the Republicans in the upcoming November election, reported Bloomberg. If a second Trump presidency materialises, it could result in policies that would further raise the US government’s debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.