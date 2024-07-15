Markets

Gold hardly changed as traders await rate path clues

Investors are waiting for comments from Federal Reserve officials and economic data for further cues on the trajectory of US interest rates

15 July 2024 - 07:16
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI
Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials and economic data for further cues on the trajectory of US interest rates.

Spot gold was steady at $2,411.25/oz by 4.34am GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.1% to $2,417.40.

Fed chair Jerome Powell is due to speak later in the day, and a few other officials will speak later in the week. Data sets due this week include US retail sales, industrial output for June and weekly jobless claims.

“If we get another big miss on retail sales, it will reinforce there is a sense of urgency to cut rates, which could help gold. If gold breaks the $2,450 barrier, then prices will see new record highs,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

Markets see a 93% chance of US cut rate in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low interest rate environment.

In broader markets, the dollar rose on safety bids after an attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, which raised his odds of winning.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“I’m not convinced a Trump victory or loss directly links to a binary outcome for gold’s direction in the same way Fed policy expectations have been. But, if Trump stirs up trade wars, then you’d think it builds a good case for gold to perform well under his presidency,” said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.

On the physical front, gold dealers in India continued to offer discounts to entice consumers amid elevated prices.

Analysts at ANZ said in a note that above-average rainfall and any favourable reduction in import duty will provide tailwinds for Indian demand in the short term.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $30.94, platinum slipped 0.3% at $995.63 and palladium dropped 0.8% to $960.88.

Reuters

