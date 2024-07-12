Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Podoa from Sasfin Wealth

12 July 2024 - 16:00
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Andrew Podoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Bitcoin: where to next?
Markets
2.
Q&A: Markets strike cautiously optimistic tone in ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer on ...
Markets
4.
Gold loses ground but rate cut bets put floor ...
Markets
5.
British asset manager casts wary eye at next ANC ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.