MARKET WRAP: JSE eyes record high, rand steady
Global markets were higher amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates in September
12 July 2024 - 18:14
The JSE ended close to a record high on Friday, as its main global peers also posted gains amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates next month.
The JSE all share index gained 0.73% to 81,686.49 points, just shy of its record of 81,792.55, and taking its year-to-date gains to 6.23%. The top 40 was 0.78% firmer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.