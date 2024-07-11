Markets

WATCH: Traders see oil price rise in second half of 2024

Business Day TV speaks to senior commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Philips

11 July 2024 - 22:04
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Oil investors are wary of demand growth in the sector but some forecasts suggest higher oil prices in the second half of 2024. Raymond Philips, senior commodities trader at RMB, joined Business Day TV with his outlook on the commodity.

