MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer on softer-than-expected US CPI
US figures boost hopes for US Fed cutting interest rates in September
11 July 2024 - 19:46
The JSE tracked firmer global peers on Thursday as a softer-than-expected US consumer inflation report boosted bets for a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Data released earlier showed a drop in the June consumer price index (CPI) of 0.1% instead of the expected 0.1% rise. This is the first drop in the monthly figure since May 2020, reported Bloomberg. ..
