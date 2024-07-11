Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with investors awaiting US inflation data due later in the day for more insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Spot gold gained 0.5% to $2,381.83/oz by 4.37am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,385.50.
The dollar was on the back foot, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for other currency holders.
The June consumer price index (CPI) report is due at 12.30pm GMT and the producer price index (PPI) reading on Friday.
Any downside surprise in the CPI report could weaken the dollar and push up gold prices to the $2,400 level, said Marex analyst Edward Meir.
US inflation should continue to fall without a significant further rise in the unemployment rate, Fed governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday.
“I think gold is in a new paradigm, in a higher trading range and we’re not going to see the old lows any more. Another record high is possible this year if we get a geopolitical shock,” Meir said.
Gold is considered a hedge against geopolitical turmoil and the non-yielding metal’s appeal tends to shine when interest rates are low.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US central bank would make interest rate decisions “when and as” they were needed. On Tuesday, he told House members that “more good data” would build the case for a rate cut.
Traders are pricing in a 46% probability that the Fed will have cut rates by two notches by the end of December’s meeting and a 73% probability for the first cut in September, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retest support at $2,368/oz, a break below which could open the way towards $2,353.
Spot silver climbed 0.7% to $31.04/oz, platinum firmed 0.4% to $993.25 and palladium gained 0.7% to $992.90.
Gold rises as traders await US inflation data
Consumer price index numbers are expected to give more insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with investors awaiting US inflation data due later in the day for more insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Spot gold gained 0.5% to $2,381.83/oz by 4.37am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,385.50.
The dollar was on the back foot, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for other currency holders.
The June consumer price index (CPI) report is due at 12.30pm GMT and the producer price index (PPI) reading on Friday.
Any downside surprise in the CPI report could weaken the dollar and push up gold prices to the $2,400 level, said Marex analyst Edward Meir.
US inflation should continue to fall without a significant further rise in the unemployment rate, Fed governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday.
“I think gold is in a new paradigm, in a higher trading range and we’re not going to see the old lows any more. Another record high is possible this year if we get a geopolitical shock,” Meir said.
Gold is considered a hedge against geopolitical turmoil and the non-yielding metal’s appeal tends to shine when interest rates are low.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US central bank would make interest rate decisions “when and as” they were needed. On Tuesday, he told House members that “more good data” would build the case for a rate cut.
Traders are pricing in a 46% probability that the Fed will have cut rates by two notches by the end of December’s meeting and a 73% probability for the first cut in September, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retest support at $2,368/oz, a break below which could open the way towards $2,353.
Spot silver climbed 0.7% to $31.04/oz, platinum firmed 0.4% to $993.25 and palladium gained 0.7% to $992.90.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.