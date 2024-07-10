MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US consumer inflation
Federal Reserve chair reaffirms inflation has decreased over the past two years
10 July 2024 - 19:40
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments.
During his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell reaffirmed that inflation had significantly decreased in the past two years. However, it remained above the central bank’s desired 2% target. Powell also cautioned that delayed or inadequate interest rate cuts posed a risk, that could weaken the economy and affect job markets...
