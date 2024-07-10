Markets

Gold rangebound as traders focus on US inflation data

Metal trades in narrow range as investors await CPI numbers that may shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s rates trajectory

10 July 2024 - 07:34
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold traded in a narrow price range on Wednesday as investors looked forward to a key US inflation reading that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rates trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,367.79/oz by 2.29am GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.3% to $2,374.10.

Fed chair Jerome Powell in his testimony to the Senate said inflation had been improving in recent months and that “more good data would strengthen” the case for looser monetary policy. Powell will next speak before the House later in the day.

“With the recent run of weaker US data, the case has been built around a September rate cut, but with the Fed chair still wanting to see more good data, further inflation progress will be needed to offer more confidence for policymakers to open the door to rate cuts,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Traders currently see a 73% chance of a rate cut in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine when interest rates are lower.

The June consumer price index (CPI) data, due on Thursday, is expected to show that headline prices rose 0.1% on the month, while core prices gained 0.2%. That would put annual gains at 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively.

“Any surprise resurgence in pricing pressures may challenge the Fed's inflation fight, which could raise calls for a delayed policy easing process. That may weigh on gold, which could see prices fall back towards the $2,300 level of support,” Yeap said.

Global physically backed gold exchange traded funds saw the second consecutive month of inflows in June due to additions to holdings by Europe- and Asia-listed funds, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $30.89/oz, platinum steadied at $984.55 and palladium gained 0.1% to $981.37.

Reuters

Asian shares stick close to two-year highs

Investors are expecting the US Federal Reserve to cut rates soon
Markets
34 minutes ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as markets digest Powell’s comments

The chair said keeping interest rates elevated for too long could put economic growth at risk
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains for fifth day
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as markets digest ...
Markets
3.
British asset manager casts wary eye at next ANC ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin set for worst week in nearly a year on Mt ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.