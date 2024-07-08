Most investors put their money into traditional assets, such as stocks, bonds and cash which offer a mix of growth and diversification, but some investors want to spread their risk even further and explore alternative investment options such as blockchain. Business Day TV spoke to Connie Bloem, MD of Mesh.trade, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Investing in alternative markets
Business Day TV speaks to Mesh.trade MD Connie Bloem for more insight
