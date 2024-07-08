Profit-taking pulls gold away from its May high

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital
The new cabinet brings a broader base of support for the structural reform agenda
Business Day TVspeaks to editor-at-large of Business Day, Hilary Joffe
On Thursday and Friday, the government will hold the first biannual planning meeting of new executive
Company opts for business rescue stating that it is in ‘financial distress’
KPMG report predicts growth in the global economy will slow to 2.5% this year
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Kgotso Thipa, head of investment distribution and servicing at Liberty Corporate Benefits
US president faces a critical week as more Democrats worry the party could lose the White House and Congress to Trump’s Republicans
Though there were good signs with spreading the ball wide, the team has to be more clinical in the second Test, the assistant coach says
A muscular design sets it apart from its sister model
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Monday, as investors booked profits after bullion hit a more than one-month high in the previous session on rising bets of US interest rate cuts in September.
Spot gold fell 0.4% at $2,382.17/oz by 3.46am GMT, after rising to its highest level since May 22 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $2,391.10.
Data on Friday showed that the unemployment rate hit a two-and-a-half-year high of 4.1%, pointing to a softer US labour market.
“We’re getting a little bit of profit taken this morning because we had such a significant rally on Friday night after the payrolls data,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Markets are expecting a 78% chance of a September rate by the Federal Reserve, according to CME’s Fedwatch Tool. Traders are also pricing in a rising chance of a second rate cut in December.
Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Market focus this week is on Fed chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony, comments from a series of Fed officials, and US inflation data.
A soft US inflation report and a dovish tone from Powell when he testifies look like the ideal catalysts for gold to consider new highs, said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.
Elsewhere, top consumer China’s central bank refrained from gold purchases to its reserves for a second consecutive month in June.
“China may have paused their gold purchases, but it remains in demand overall. And that is likely to keep gold on bullish watch lists and tempt bullish bets upon any dips,” Simpson said.
Spot silver fell 0.5% to $31.06 after hitting a one-month peak in the last session. Platinum edged 0.7% lower to $1,019.24 and palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,007.66.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Profit-taking pulls gold away from its May high
Metal slips as investors book profits after on increasing chance Fed will cut rates in September
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Monday, as investors booked profits after bullion hit a more than one-month high in the previous session on rising bets of US interest rate cuts in September.
Spot gold fell 0.4% at $2,382.17/oz by 3.46am GMT, after rising to its highest level since May 22 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $2,391.10.
Data on Friday showed that the unemployment rate hit a two-and-a-half-year high of 4.1%, pointing to a softer US labour market.
“We’re getting a little bit of profit taken this morning because we had such a significant rally on Friday night after the payrolls data,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Markets are expecting a 78% chance of a September rate by the Federal Reserve, according to CME’s Fedwatch Tool. Traders are also pricing in a rising chance of a second rate cut in December.
Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Market focus this week is on Fed chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony, comments from a series of Fed officials, and US inflation data.
A soft US inflation report and a dovish tone from Powell when he testifies look like the ideal catalysts for gold to consider new highs, said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.
Elsewhere, top consumer China’s central bank refrained from gold purchases to its reserves for a second consecutive month in June.
“China may have paused their gold purchases, but it remains in demand overall. And that is likely to keep gold on bullish watch lists and tempt bullish bets upon any dips,” Simpson said.
Spot silver fell 0.5% to $31.06 after hitting a one-month peak in the last session. Platinum edged 0.7% lower to $1,019.24 and palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,007.66.
Reuters
Gold on track for second weekly rise
Gold edges higher after weak data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.