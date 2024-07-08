MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains for fifth day
Investors bet on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September
08 July 2024 - 19:49
The rand firmed for the fifth consecutive session on Monday as investors bets for a September interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve intensified.
The non-farm payroll report on Friday showed the US labour market softened more than expected in June, sparking bets that the Fed will be more confident that high interest rates have worked to cool off the economy. The report also showed that the unemployment rate ticked to the highest level in June since November 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.