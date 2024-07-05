JSE ended lower amid a dearth of market-moving corporate news, but was up 1.4% for the week
Grid infrastructure is costly and neither government nor Eskom have the means to directly finance an expanded grid rollout
Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth talks to Mihlali Sitefane
Gauteng residents should not expect any real change after the premier ‘recycled failed leaders’
Business Day TV spoke to senior motoring reporter for Business Day, Phuti Mpyane
Business Day TV spoke to lead economist for KPMG Southern Africa, Frank Blackmore
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Kgotso Thipa, head of investment distribution and servicing at Liberty Corporate Benefits
Defence minister Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, are among 10 Conservative Party ministers who lost their seats
Eric Cantona will say anything to the press.
The youngster had a stunning drive for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in 2022 as stand-in for injured Carlos Sainz
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
Watch: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.