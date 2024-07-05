Oil set for fourth week of gains

An offshore oil rig platform is photographed in Huntington Beach, California, US. Picture: REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices were little changed in Asian trade on Friday but were on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains and holding near their highest levels since late April on the hope for strong summer fuel demand and some supply concerns.
Brent crude futures, which have risen 7% over the past four weeks, slipped 2c to $87.41 a barrel by 1.43am GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, which have climbed 9% over the past four weeks, inched up to $83.97, up 9c from Wednesday’s close. With the US market shut for the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday, trading was thinned and there was no settlement for WTI.
Oil rose this week on strong summer demand expectations in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.
“Market sentiment has been supported this week by strong mobility indicators and intensifying geopolitical tension in the Middle East,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note on Friday.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a huge 12.2-million barrels draw in inventories last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 700,000 barrels.
US data on Wednesday showed that first-time applications for US unemployment benefits increased last week while jobless numbers also rose, which analysts said could potentially hasten interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserves and support oil markets.
On the supply side, Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia’s oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil would sharply cut oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in July.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco cut the price for the flagship Arab Light crude it will sell to Asia in August to $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, underscoring pressure faced by Opec producers as non-Opec supply grows.
Traders were also tracking the war in Gaza and elections in France and the UK, analysts said.
