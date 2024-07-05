Markets

Oil set for fourth week of gains

Prices are close to highest levels since late April on the expectation of strong summer fuel demand and some supply concern

05 July 2024 - 07:18
by Sudarshan Varadhan
An offshore oil rig platform is photographed in Huntington Beach, California, US. Picture: REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices were little changed in Asian trade on Friday but were on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains and holding near their highest levels since late April on the hope for strong summer fuel demand and some supply concerns.

Brent crude futures, which have risen 7% over the past four weeks, slipped 2c to $87.41 a barrel by 1.43am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, which have climbed 9% over the past four weeks, inched up to $83.97, up 9c from Wednesday’s close. With the US market shut for the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday, trading was thinned and there was no settlement for WTI.

Oil rose this week on strong summer demand expectations in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.

“Market sentiment has been supported this week by strong mobility indicators and intensifying geopolitical tension in the Middle East,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note on Friday.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a huge 12.2-million barrels draw in inventories last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 700,000 barrels.

US data on Wednesday showed that first-time applications for US unemployment benefits increased last week while jobless numbers also rose, which analysts said could potentially hasten interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserves and support oil markets.

On the supply side, Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia’s oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil would sharply cut oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in July.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco cut the price for the flagship Arab Light crude it will sell to Asia in August to $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, underscoring pressure faced by Opec producers as non-Opec supply grows.

Traders were also tracking the war in Gaza and elections in France and the UK, analysts said.

Reuters

Nigerian regulator backs sale of Eni, Equinor onshore assets

Oando and Project Odinmim to acquire assets of global oil companies
Companies
22 hours ago

China supports Kazakhstan joining Brics, eyes energy reserves

Crude oil and petroleum gases made up the bulk of Kazakhstan’s exports to China in 2023
World
1 day ago

Nigeria pips rivals in bid to host Africa Energy Bank

The continent’s top oil producer beat Algeria, Benin and Ghana for the rights to the multilateral lender
World
17 hours ago

Q&A: Dubai-based Butec eyes growth in Southern Africa

Specialist engineering contracting group invests in markets whose economy are not linked to oil
Companies
9 hours ago

Dozen companies show interest in Namibia oil discovery

Galp’s Mopane discovery is estimated to hold at least 10-billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent
World
2 days ago
