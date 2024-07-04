Risks are elevated as investors eye developments after the failed ANC-DA Gauteng GPN, says analyst
Department should focus on making it easy to do business and invest
A cabinet lekgotla is scheduled over two days from July 11
Gauteng residents should not expect any real change after the premier ‘recycled failed leaders’
Group has mainly funded the buybacks through selling off shares in Amsterdam-listed Prosus
Conditions worsened in tandem with the quickest fall in output in three months
Security is the new luxury, with police reporting more than 15,000 kidnappings in a year
Conservatives forecast to win 131 seats — down from 346 — in Thursday's parliamentary election
The players ‘just want to play rugby and make the jersey proud’
The international boating exhibition will use Cape Town to showcase new wares
Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment
