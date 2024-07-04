MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer in thin session
Risks are elevated as investors eye developments after the failed ANC-DA Gauteng GPN, says analyst
04 July 2024 - 18:54
The JSE tracked firmer global peers on Thursday, while the rand extended the previous session’s gains in thin trading as the US markets were closed for a public holiday.
Weaker data in the form of softer private jobs and manufacturing reports released this week boosted speculation that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.