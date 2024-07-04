Bengaluru — Gold prices drifted higher on Thursday after softer-than-expected US economic data fuelled the hope that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as September.
Spot gold rose 0.1% at $2,358.97/oz by 4.40am GMT after hitting a near two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.1% at $2,366.70.
US economic data on Wednesday, including weak services and ADP employment reports, showed a slowing economy. A separate report showed an increase in initial applications for US unemployment benefits last week.
Traders are now looking out for US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, due on Friday.
“A softer-than-expected ISM services report was the gift that Fed doves have been waiting for ahead of a NFP. A move to $2,400 is on the cards should NFP confirm the economic cracks we’re seeing elsewhere,” said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.
“I doubt we’ll be seeing the US dollar index retest 106 any time soon, so we expect traders to fade into dollar bounces and buy dips on gold.”
Markets are now pricing in a 74% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates at its September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Meanwhile, Fed officials at their last meeting acknowledged that the US economy appeared to be slowing but still counselled a wait-and-see approach before committing to rate cuts, according to minutes from the June 11-12 session.
Spot gold may test support zone of $2,346-$2,352, a break below which could be followed by a drop into the range of $2,329-$2,340, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Spot silver lost 0.2% to $30.40 while platinum added 0.7% at $1,003.54.
Palladium fell 1.3% to $1,016.49 after scaling its highest level since mid-April in the previous session.
Gold edges higher after weak data
Softer-than-expected US economic data fuels the hope that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates as soon as September
Bengaluru — Gold prices drifted higher on Thursday after softer-than-expected US economic data fuelled the hope that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as September.
Spot gold rose 0.1% at $2,358.97/oz by 4.40am GMT after hitting a near two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.1% at $2,366.70.
US economic data on Wednesday, including weak services and ADP employment reports, showed a slowing economy. A separate report showed an increase in initial applications for US unemployment benefits last week.
Traders are now looking out for US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, due on Friday.
“A softer-than-expected ISM services report was the gift that Fed doves have been waiting for ahead of a NFP. A move to $2,400 is on the cards should NFP confirm the economic cracks we’re seeing elsewhere,” said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.
“I doubt we’ll be seeing the US dollar index retest 106 any time soon, so we expect traders to fade into dollar bounces and buy dips on gold.”
Markets are now pricing in a 74% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates at its September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Meanwhile, Fed officials at their last meeting acknowledged that the US economy appeared to be slowing but still counselled a wait-and-see approach before committing to rate cuts, according to minutes from the June 11-12 session.
Spot gold may test support zone of $2,346-$2,352, a break below which could be followed by a drop into the range of $2,329-$2,340, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Spot silver lost 0.2% to $30.40 while platinum added 0.7% at $1,003.54.
Palladium fell 1.3% to $1,016.49 after scaling its highest level since mid-April in the previous session.
Reuters
Oil slips as traders fret about weaker demand
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer as global sentiment improves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.