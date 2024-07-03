Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments

03 July 2024 - 20:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, extends losses
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand reverses gains on stronger ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet
Markets
4.
JSE and rand improve as global markets perk up
Markets
5.
Gold hardly changed as focus turns to Fed minutes
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.