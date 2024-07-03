Markets

WATCH: Investment themes for the second half of 2024

Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendaal

03 July 2024 - 20:30
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Well, as we reach the midpoint of 2024, market uncertainty persists. The first half of the year was marked by significant global events, including the artificial intelligence boom, political volatility surrounding various national elections, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to delay interest rate cuts. Business Day TV discussed these moves and unpacked factors that could influence market sentiment moving forward with Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth.

