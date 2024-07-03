Markets

Oil firmer on US fall in US stock

The drawdown in US inventories and tension in the Middle East provide support for Bent and WTI

03 July 2024 - 07:53
by Yuka Obayashi and Jeslyn Lerh
A general view of the newly-commissioned Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles, while the market kept tabs on flaring tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures edged up 47c or 0.5% to $86.71 a barrel at 3.30am GMT, touching a 10-week high. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 43c or 0.5% to $83.24 a barrel but was not too far off a two-month high hit earlier this week.

Both benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday as fears faded that Hurricane Beryl would disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to have weakened into a tropical storm by the time it enters the Gulf of Mexico late this week, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

“Having gained previously due to fears of supplies disruption from Hurricane Beryl, there may be some unwinding as greater clarity points towards limited potential impact,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

“That said, a significant drawdown in US crude inventories offered some support for prices, while tensions in the Middle East continue,” Yeap said.

US crude oil inventories fell by 9.163-million barrels in the week ended June 28, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. However, petrol inventories rose by 2.468-million barrels, and distillates fell by 740,000 barrels.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 700,000-barrel draw in crude inventories, a 1.3-million barrels drop in petrol stocks, and a 1.2-million barrels fall in distillates stocks.

“Oil prices were supported by a US crude inventories draw, but gains were limited as some investors were still seeking to take profits from the recent rally to reach the highest levels since April,” said Mitsuru Muraishi, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, is due to release its weekly data on Wednesday at 2.30pm GMT.

Meanwhile, US petrol demand is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week. American Automobile Association has forecast that travel during the holiday period will be 5.2% higher than in 2023, with car travel up 4.8%.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces bombarded several areas of the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes. The Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have also been trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border.

“The risk of an Israel Hezbollah war, combined with the risk of a broadening conflict in the Middle East, likely means upside risks to our near term outlook,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Meanwhile, oil output from cartel Opec rose in June for a second consecutive month, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, as higher supply from Nigeria and Iran offset the impact of voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider Opec+ alliance.

Reuters

Gold hardly changed as focus turns to Fed minutes

Metal is flat on Wednesday as investors await minutes of Fed’s last policy meeting for fresh cues on rate cuts
3 hours ago

WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet

Business Day TV speaks to Adam Furlan, portfolio manager for emerging markets and fixed income at Ninety One
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, extends losses

Currency weakens as much as 1.3% on scepticism of new national executive
15 hours ago
