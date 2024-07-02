After weeks of intense negotiations, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally unveiled his cabinet which includes most parties in the government of national unity (GNU). The market has responded positively to this development, but the pressing question now is whether this momentum can be maintained. Business Day TV discussed this with Adam Furlan, portfolio manager for emerging markets and fixed income at Ninety One.
WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet
Business Day TV speaks to Adam Furlan, portfolio manager for emerging markets and fixed income at Ninety One
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.