WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet

Business Day TV speaks to Adam Furlan, portfolio manager for emerging markets and fixed income at Ninety One

02 July 2024 - 20:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
After weeks of intense negotiations, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally unveiled his cabinet which includes most parties in the government of national unity (GNU). The market has responded positively to this development, but the pressing question now is whether this momentum can be maintained. Business Day TV discussed this with Adam Furlan, portfolio manager for emerging markets and fixed income at Ninety One.

