Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and jobs data for further insight about the US central bank’s interest rate outlook.
Spot gold was steady at $2,331.41/oz by 2.38am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% to $2,341.80.
In order for prices to break above the current range, the market needed to see further weak data points that increase the possibility of a Fed rate cut in September, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.
Traders will look for cues on rate cuts when Powell speaks later in the day. Next on their radar are ADP employment, ISM services purchasing managers index (PMI) data and minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting due on Wednesday and the nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday.
Data on Monday showed that US manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in June, while a drop in a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to a six-month low suggested that inflation could continue to subside.
While bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
Analysts at Citi expected gold investment demand to rise to absorb almost all mine supply over the next 12-18 months but added that the main downside risk to its bullish base case forecasts was China retail demand being lower than expected owing to quotas on imports.
“Weaker central bank demand or a delay to the Fed normalising interest rates are also risks to the strong investment demand thesis,” they said in a note.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $29.38/oz, platinum was nearly unchanged at $977.00 and palladium edged up 1.2% to $983.09.
Gold unchanged ahead of Fed chair’s speech
Investors await comments from Jerome Powell and jobs data for further insight into interest rate outlook
Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and jobs data for further insight about the US central bank’s interest rate outlook.
Spot gold was steady at $2,331.41/oz by 2.38am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% to $2,341.80.
In order for prices to break above the current range, the market needed to see further weak data points that increase the possibility of a Fed rate cut in September, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.
Traders will look for cues on rate cuts when Powell speaks later in the day. Next on their radar are ADP employment, ISM services purchasing managers index (PMI) data and minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting due on Wednesday and the nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday.
Data on Monday showed that US manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in June, while a drop in a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to a six-month low suggested that inflation could continue to subside.
While bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
Analysts at Citi expected gold investment demand to rise to absorb almost all mine supply over the next 12-18 months but added that the main downside risk to its bullish base case forecasts was China retail demand being lower than expected owing to quotas on imports.
“Weaker central bank demand or a delay to the Fed normalising interest rates are also risks to the strong investment demand thesis,” they said in a note.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $29.38/oz, platinum was nearly unchanged at $977.00 and palladium edged up 1.2% to $983.09.
Reuters
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Is the delisting trend over?
MARKET WRAP: Rand reverses gains on stronger dollar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Is the delisting trend over?
MARKET WRAP: Rand reverses gains on stronger dollar
Election outcome a boon for JSE and bonds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.