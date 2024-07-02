Election outcome a boon for JSE and bonds
Benchmark yield at 9.9% on cabinet news
02 July 2024 - 05:00
SA’s stock market has rallied 2% since May’s election, which produced a market-friendly outcome, with the JSE closing on Monday on the front foot after the announcement of a government of national unity (GNU) cabinet.
The rally in the stock market, up 4% in the year to date, is a boon for investors and pension funds, which have a large slice of retirement savings and retirees’ money invested in the market...
